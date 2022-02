SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers Cody and Brandi leaving AEW, insider details on how this progressed, reaction in the company, expectations for when he’ll show up in WWE and how he’ll be used, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO