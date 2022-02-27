VIP AUDIO 2/27 – PWT Impact Pod: Ross & Darrin discuss No Surrender, last week’s Impact TV show, and preview the Sacrifice special (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ross Leslie and Darrin Lilly host the first episode of PWT Impact Pod. They analyze the matches from last week’s No Surrender show featuring Team Impact vs. Honor No More, then discuss the latest episode of Impact TV, which included the fallout from No Surrender. The show concludes with a match-by-match preview of the upcoming Sacrifice show.

