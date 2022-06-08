FREE PODCAST 6/8 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (6-7-2017) Keller & Powell talk Joe-Heyman, GLOW on Netflix, Rusev, Bayley-Bliss, Reigns with callers & email input (178 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-7-2017), Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss the Samoa Joe-Paul Heyman segment, Roman Reigns, Jinder Mahal, Bayley-Alexa Bliss, Hardys-Sheamus/Cesaro, Lana, and more with callers & email input throughout.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discuss Jinder Mahal and grade his performance so far as a top heel act, would Vince McMahon rather Raw be one hour, what’s going on with the NWA and Billy Corgan, the current NXT announce team, could Samoa Joe be launched to top tier level because of Brock, the latest 50/50 booking with A.J. Styles and Dolph Ziggler, what’s up with Rusev, a review of GLOW coming to Netflix this month, and more.

