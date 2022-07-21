AEW Dynamite viewership drops with barbed wire main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Viewership for the Shark Week Fyter Fest episode of AEW Dynamite dropped over prior week. Last week’s show was viewed by an average of 942,000. This week the viewership average throughout the episode was 910,000.

In the key demo ratings, this week’s Dynamite stayed flat with adults 18-49 at 0.32, dropped to a 0.17 from 0.20 with males 18-34, and increased to 0.42 with males 18-49.

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Match anchored the show in the main event slot. The match turned into a wild brawl with members of The Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club getting involved in the match. Sammy Guevara interfered with a Kingston submission attempt and cost him the match. Jericho pinned Kingston, but was then tossed onto a mat of barbed wire as the show went off the air.

This week’s show also featured a championship celebration for Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, a Death Before Dishonor go-home promo from FTR, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends, Brody King vs. Darby Allin, and more.

ROH’s second PPV of the year, Death Before Dishonor, airs live on PPV on Saturday July 23. Matches on the show include FTR vs. The Briscoes in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match, Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship, and others. It is the second PPV under Tony Khan’s leadership and ownership of the company.

