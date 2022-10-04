News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/4 – The Fix Flashback (9-16-2015): Jake Roberts documentary review, Charlotte-Nikki segment gone wrong, Sting, Tito, Dixie-Jarrett, Nick Diaz rant, more (138 min.)

October 4, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the September 16, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: What really went badly wrong with the Nikki Bella-Charlotte storyline on Raw, what’s working and not working with Sting, Raw ratings drop, review of Jake Roberts documentary, WWE Night of Champions preview, ROH All-Star Extravaganza PPV preview, Impact Jarrett-Dixie climax, Tito Ortiz’s Bellator fight preview, Nick Diaz mega-rant, and more.

