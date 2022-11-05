VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #732 (November 23, 2002): Survivor Series ’02 coverage including backstage details on controversial politicking, Waltman Torch Talk on unpopularity of his friends

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #732 cover-dated November 23, 2002: This issue opens a cover story on the Survivor Series results, plus Keller’s Survivor Series report with star ratings for each match, Torch staff Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, and Poll Results… The Top Five Stories of the Week features the Raw ratings drop after the soap opera-like stretch of shows including Katie Vick and coverage of Triple H being rushed to the hospital… Jason Powell’s Torchy Wrestling Entrance Music Awards… Wade Keller’s look at the many possibilities for the next WrestleMania… Pat McNeill writes about the next wave of wrestling-related reality shows… Part eight of the Torch Talk with Sean Waltman including insight into Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Steve Austin… Plus WWE Newswire, TV Reports, the TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, 1992 Backtrack, End Notes, and more….

