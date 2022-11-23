VIP AUDIO 11/23 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Peteani & Girardi review WWE Survivor Series 2002. Brock vs. Show, HBK vs. RVD vs. Booker vs. Triple H vs. Jericho vs. Kane in Elimination Chamber, more (106 min.)

News Ticker

November 23, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: Justin Girardi returns to look back on Survivor Series 2002, an event he attended in Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. He offers an in-person perspective including reactions to the Dudley Boyz reunion at the time, Brock Lesnar, the “Smackdown Six” in a triple threat tag match, Shawn Michaels winning the World Heavyweight Championship in the first Elimination Chamber match, and more. They review the entire card including the chamber match, Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show for the WWE Championship, Trish Stratus vs. Victoria in a hardcore match for the WWE Women’s Championship, and more. Roxie weighs in, too!

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

