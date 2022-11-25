VIP AUDIO 11/25 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Looking at the concept of “The Miracle Match” and ten bouts that fit the bill (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L flies solo to look at a topic of discussion from this past week – a term coined several years ago: “The Miracle Match.” Alan breaks down what the term means to him and what he initially meant it to represent, and runs through some of the matches which really define the different types of miracle match. In discussing these ten bouts, he does a jaunt around the globe hitting New York City, Hamburg, Aomori, and even the apparently real place known as Sunrise Florida, amongst more wrestling hotspots. Some of the wrestlers popping up include the good (Jerry Lynn, Shinobu, Daisuke Sekimoto, Big Van Walter), the bad (Iron Sheik), and the ugly (a baseball bat wielding, shirtless, annoying Vince Russo). This one really runs the gamut of the wrestling world and its history. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO