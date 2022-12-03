News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-13-2004) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories including latest WWE roster cuts, Angle injury, TNA turmoil, new ROH competitor, Question of Week, Indy Show of Week (19 min.)

December 3, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to Nov. 13, 2004 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring the Hot Five Stories of the Week (Latest WWE cutbacks, Kurt Angle injury situation, TNA turmoil, potential ROH competition), the Question of the Week, and he picks the Indy Shows of the Week…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

