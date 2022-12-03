News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/3 – The Fix Flashback (11-25-2015): Sheamus as champ on Raw, Kofi breaks character to rip on country music, weight divisions in pro wrestling, Russo’s pros and cons, Rousey, more (99 min.)

December 3, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 25, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • Sheamus’s first Raw as champion
  • The continuation of Roman Reigns’s push
  • The Reigns-Triple H staredown
  • Kofi Kingston breaking character to hate on country music,
  • More thoughts on Raw
  • A look at the “Breaking Ground” series so far including ZZ, Jason Jordan, and Mojo Rawley, and more.
  • TNA moving to Pop in 2016
  • Mailbag questions on weight divisions in pro wrestling and Vince Russo’s pros and cons, GSP on Ronda Rousey’s loss, UFC notes from last weekend and a preview of this weekend, Diego Sanchez’s ring entrances, and more.

