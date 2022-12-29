News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/29 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Background and analysis of Dragon Lee signing with WWE, preview of Cena’s big tag match, Wardlow vs. Joe, Dynamite’s pending makover (58 min.)

December 29, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • Background and analysis of Dragon Lee signing with WWE and what message it might send to AEW and Tony Khan.
  • A preview of John Cena’s big tag match on Smackdown this week
  • Dynamite’s pending makover
  • Wardlow vs. Joe
  • Bianca Belair’s segment on Raw this week

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*