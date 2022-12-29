VIP AUDIO 12/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-18-2004) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories including Tough Enough finale with Miz and Puder, Survivor Series PPV buyrate, Question of Week, Indy Show of Week (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to The Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Dec. 18, 2004. Pat discusses the Hot Five Stories of the Week including Tough Enough, TNA’s smart business changes, comparing Survivor Series buyrates to boxing buyrates, the Question of the Week, the controversial debut of Fusion, the Indy Show of the Week, and more…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

