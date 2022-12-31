VIP AUDIO 12/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Flair documentary review, is Elite-Death Triangle series paying off, would former WWE wrestlers be better off returning to AEW, Dax’s controversial first podcast, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In part three of this week's three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Is it fair to review a show segment to segment since not everything is going to be a hit in a variety show format?
- Is the investment in Bray Wyatt a waste since it’s not designed to culminate in an actual good match?
- Review of the Peacock special documentary on Ric Flair and overall thoughts on Ric Flair the person and the pro wrestler.
- Is Kevin Patrick any good, and if not, can he become good? Is he keeping the seat warm for Jim Ross, Ian Riccaboni, or Mauro Ranallo?
- Evaluating how AEW has utilized Paul Wight, Mark Henry, and Christian Cage.
- Would a Stokely Hathaway faction feuding with C.M. Punk and FTR have worked?
- Is the “everyone hates C.M. Punk” story just fueled by Chris Jericho and The Elite?
- Evaluating nearly 30 AEW wrestlers on whether they’d be better off having stayed or still returning to WWE?
- Thoughts on Dax Harwood’s first podcast and whether a wrestler should be criticizing another wrestler for planning out and practicing his matches?
- Will Paul Levesque be more open to WWE acknowledging other promotions including perhaps AEW?
- Thoughts on The Elite’s current act and whether the Trios Title series is a good usage of them and is better than alternatives?
- Are the Elite vs. Death Triangle matches an example of putting athleticism and spectacle over storytelling?
