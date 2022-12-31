VIP AUDIO 12/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Flair documentary review, is Elite-Death Triangle series paying off, would former WWE wrestlers be better off returning to AEW, Dax’s controversial first podcast, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Is it fair to review a show segment to segment since not everything is going to be a hit in a variety show format?

Is the investment in Bray Wyatt a waste since it’s not designed to culminate in an actual good match?

Review of the Peacock special documentary on Ric Flair and overall thoughts on Ric Flair the person and the pro wrestler.

Is Kevin Patrick any good, and if not, can he become good? Is he keeping the seat warm for Jim Ross, Ian Riccaboni, or Mauro Ranallo?

Evaluating how AEW has utilized Paul Wight, Mark Henry, and Christian Cage.

Would a Stokely Hathaway faction feuding with C.M. Punk and FTR have worked?

Is the “everyone hates C.M. Punk” story just fueled by Chris Jericho and The Elite?

Evaluating nearly 30 AEW wrestlers on whether they’d be better off having stayed or still returning to WWE?

Thoughts on Dax Harwood’s first podcast and whether a wrestler should be criticizing another wrestler for planning out and practicing his matches?

Will Paul Levesque be more open to WWE acknowledging other promotions including perhaps AEW?

Thoughts on The Elite’s current act and whether the Trios Title series is a good usage of them and is better than alternatives?

Are the Elite vs. Death Triangle matches an example of putting athleticism and spectacle over storytelling?

