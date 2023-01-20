FREE PODCAST 1/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #209 (1-11-93) of the PWTorch including Flair officially returning to WCW, what it means for WWF and WCW, Torch Talk with British Bulldog, more (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the fifty-third episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #209 of the PWTorch including news of Ric Flair returning to WCW, when his WWF tenure ends, and all of the booking possibilities. They also discuss some WWF news, Wade’s Torch Talk with British Bulldog, some more Rumble trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

