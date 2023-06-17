VIP AUDIO 6/17 – The Fix Flashback (6-8-2016): Lesnar’s UFC return, evaluating Styles’s heel turn, Seth’s 24 special, UFC 199 review, Bisping’s win and his future prospects, Ariel Helwani controversy dissected from various angles, NXT Takeover review & big picture role of NXT within WWE, more (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the June 8 & 9, 2016 episodes covering these topics:

Brock Lesnar’s return to UFC, how it affects Brock’s legacy, potentially WWE good and bad, what his payday likely is, his prospects against Mark Hunt, an overview on his UFC record to date, and more. Also, a review of A.J. Styles’s heel turn, the Seth Rollins “24” special, follow-up on our brand split discussion, and more.

Michael Bisping’s big upset win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 199, plus other reaction to the last two UFC events. Then they discuss the Ariel Helwani situation, getting the perspective of Todd Martin who is often credentialed and deals with UFC media relations staff at UFC events.

NXT Takeover review and discussion of the big picture role of NXT within WWE.

A preview of TNA Slammiversary.

Some additional brief thoughts on Raw.

A quick review of this week’s new Breaking Ground on WWE Network.

Thoughts on the career of Kimbo Slice and what his death indicates about Scott Coker.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO