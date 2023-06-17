VIP AUDIO 6/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (6-12-2005): Tons of backstage insights from ECW One Night Stand including Vince’s role, plus instant Raw reax with draft sending top talent to Raw and decimating Smackdown (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 12, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Tons of backstage insights from ECW One Night Stand including Vince McMahon’s role.

Two major confrontations behind the scenes (one of which started in the ring), and both sides to both incidents (and there are two sides to both)…

Plus, specific reactions from specific WWE wrestlers (named by name) about what they saw, including a wide variety of pros and cons about the show…

What surprising name was backstage, who his connection was, and why he wasn’t allowed backstage later…

ECW wrestlers’ reaction to the WWE wrestlers’ involvement including Steve Austin’s heavy involvement…

What was Vince McMahon’s reaction to the show, and to some of the one-liners…

What was planned ahead and what wasn’t, what was real and what wasn’t, who was upset and who wasn’t…

The rumors about the future of the ECW brand circulating among wrestlers…

Which WWE bigwigs were backstage and which ones weren’t, and whether ECW wrestlers felt they added to or took away from the show and the overall operations…

A lot on RVD’s promo and the planning of it…

Why some wrestlers were over with the crowd and others weren’t, and specific steps some took to avoid a backlash…

Plus instant Raw reax with draft sending top talent to Raw and decimating Smackdown.

And much more…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO