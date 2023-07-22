VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #768 (July 26, 2003): Kane damaged by implausible stunt booking including setting Ross on fire, Torch Talk with Foley includes reaction to critics of having kids see him take chairshots

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #768 cover-dated July 26, 2003: This issue begins with a cover story on the lazy, implausible booking that destroyed the intent of the Kane character transformation including setting Jim Ross on fire… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” says that crowd taunts should serve as a wake-up call to Jeff Hardy… Wade Keller’s “This Week” column looks at the potential conspiracy involved in Coachman replacing Ross as Raw host… Part six of the “Torch Talk” with Mick Foley including his reaction to criticism of his kids seeing him take chairshots up close on live PPV… Plus the TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, Torch Newswire, Live Event Results, 1993 Backtracks, McNeill Factor on Raw and Smackdown, Raw & Smackdown Reports, and more…

