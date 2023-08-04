VIP AUDIO 8/4 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Parks review WWF SummerSlam 1993. Razor vs. DiBiase, Perfect vs. Michaels, Bret vs. Lawler, Luger vs. Yokozuna, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Long-time PWTorch columnist Greg Parks returns to Pro Wrestling Then and Now to discuss WWF SummerSlam 1993, which featured the most celebrated count out victory of all time by Lex Luger over Yokozuna. They discuss their feelings overall on WWF 1993 and their viewing habits of wrestling back then versus now, and then review the card in its entirety. They discuss the strange booking decisions throughout the show, especially the aforementioned count out win by Luger over Yokozuna. Why did they build up Luger so much with a Lex Express bus and a song and have such a special entrance if he wasn’t going to win the WWF Championship? Frank reveals he’s been waiting 30 years to complain about this match.

