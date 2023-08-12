VIP AUDIO 8/12 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Wells: Wells’ overall thoughts on NJPW G1 Climax 33 heading into quarterfinals, in-depth review of semi-final round matches, look ahead to finals and reasons for each finalist to win, more (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Kelly Wells for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Wells giving his overall thoughts on the NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament heading into the quarterfinal round. Radican and Wells then discuss the semi-final round matches, which included an incredible MOTYC between Tetsuya Naito and Will Ospreay. They then look at the rest of the night 18 card before taking a look ahead and previewing the G1 Climax 33 Finals. Download this show now!

