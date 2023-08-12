VIP AUDIO 8/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (8-5-2005): Should Edge-Hardy match feel different than Rey-Eddie match because of shoot aspect of feud? Plus Hogan-HBK dynamic, Hardy’s promo, rapid-fire topics (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 5, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering these topics:

In-depth on the Hulk Hogan-Shawn Michaels dynamic

Thoughts on the terms “mark out,” “boys,” and other terms

History of wrestler effort at live events

A spirited discussion of how exactly WWE should approach Matt Hardy vs. Edge compared to Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero, especially in terms of how the wrestlers actually wrestle their match. Should Edge-Hardy feel more real because it stems from a real-life situation, or should Rey fighting the custody of his son dictate this match be even more realistic and intense?

Matt Hardy’s promo on Monday.

Rapid fire on a variety of current events in wrestling including Brock Lesnar, Bret Hart, Jillian Hall, Rob Conway, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO