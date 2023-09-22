VIP AUDIO 9/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-20-2005) – Caldwell Audio Show: Role of GMs in WWE, Edge-Hardy III, how TNA can differentiate from WWE, Bryan new ROH Champ, Jarrett as NWA Champ, UFC (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 20, 2005 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:

The role of General Managers in WWE: Who has absolute power, who doesn’t have absolute power? Why a definition of power is necessary

Matt Hardy’s revenge at Unforgiven, where WWE is going with Edge-Hardy III, why Edge should win Part III, the dual benefits to Edge and Hardy if Edge wins

TNA vs. WWE PPVs, why TNA and WWE can offer different PPVs and both be successful, why the pro wrestling market will expand because of TNA and WWE offering different products

Bryan Danielson as new ROH Champ

Upcoming ROH shows, October 1 preview, the upcoming fall season.

Some UFC talk

Jeff Jarrett as NWA Champion, Jarrett causing a riot in Mexico

More

