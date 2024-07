SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo review an episode of TNA Impact that laid the groundwork for the upcoming Slammiversary event. Topics include Ash By Elegance being granted a Knockouts Title match, the role of the Hardys in TNA, and a main event of Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO