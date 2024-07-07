News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/7 – Greg Parks Outloud! Wrestlers that could benefit from the NXT/TNA partnership by making appearances on the other brand (22 min.)

July 7, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s edition features a list of wrestlers who could benefit from the TNA/NXT partnership, including arguments for those talents making appearances on the other brand.

