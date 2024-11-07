VIP AUDIO 11/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): New Japan Power Struggle, NXT vs. AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, Dan Henderson book review, WWE TV reviews, UFC (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller.
TOPICS…
- A review of New Japan Power Struggle
- A review of NXT’s TV event at the former “ECW Arena”
- A review of AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision
- Thoughts on NXT vs. Dynamite ratings last night
- Review of WWE Smackdown and Raw
- Review of UFC’s latest Fight Night
- A book review of “Hando” by Dan Henderson about UFC’s early days
