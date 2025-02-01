VIP AUDIO 2/1 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “Don’t You…Forget About Me” – Episode 1: Brady Boone (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the first edition of “Don’t You…Forget About Me,” our new series celebrating wrestlers and wrestling personalities that our fast moving world might be in danger of forgetting. There have been so many great wrestlers over the years that were maybe unheralded in their time, or even stars who we just don’t think about anymore. This series will be dedicated to giving them their flowers and preserving what they did in wrestling to whatever extent it can. The first episode is all about Brady Boone – a huge talent who just came around 20 years too early. Alan shines a light on his work, highlighting memorable matches and moments from his time as a late ‘80s WWF enhancement guy to his early days in Portland and of course the debut of Battle Kat. Spend some time getting to know Brady Boone and then spend more time after watching his stuff!

