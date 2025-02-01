VIP AUDIO 2/1 – NXT Eight Years Back: Wells & Stoup cover NXT from 2-1-17 including Bobby Roode’s first interview since winning NXT Championship, Ember Moon positioning herself as Asuka’s next challenger, Disney animated films from 1973-2000, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of NXT Eight Years Back, Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup cover NXT from February 1, 2017, including Bobby Roode’s first interview since winning the NXT Championship, Ember Moon positioning herself as Asuka’s next challenger, Disney animated films from 1973-2000, and more.

