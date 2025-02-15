VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #848 (February 12, 2005): Brock Lesnar’s lawsuit against WWE analyzed from all angles, Torch Talk with Terri Runnels, backstage problems with Divas

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #848 cover-dated February 12, 2005: The Cover Story features an extremely in-depth look at the Brock Lesnar lawsuit with analysis from many perspectives of the merits of the lawsuit, whether it would end up going to court or settled and why, what Brock’s motivations, what WWE’s attitude is toward, Brock and much more. It’s about four times longer than an average Torch cover story… Also, part five of the “Torch Talk” with Terri Runnels where she talks about Sable’s change when she returned to WWE for her second stint and her opinion on the influx of new divas… WWE Newswire presents information on how the divas are being received and what is causing problems with them getting along with the wrestlers, plus much more backstage news including one reason John Laurenaitis has heat on him… Plus TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, ETC. Newswire, and the Top Five Stories of the Week including news on Hulk Hogan and WrestleMania 21 and the Amy Weber controversy… Reader Reax and Poll Results regarding the Lesnar controversy… Columns from Jason Powell and Pat McNeill, plus Wade Keller’s “End Notes” with a preview of Sunday’s TNA PPV…

