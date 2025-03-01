VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #850 (February 26, 2005): Keller on WWE without Vince around, Batista’s turn, Kaz departs TNA frustrated, Terri Runnels Torch Talk, WWE PPV report

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #850 cover-dated February 26, 2005: This issue includes a Cover Story on Batista’s turn… The Top Five Stories of the Week including stories on Batista, Vince McMahon, Mick Foley, Kazarian, and more… Wade Keller’s feature column focuses on life in WWE without Vince McMahon and what the buzz is within WWE on who’s taking up the slack… Pat McNeill’s feature column looks at possible scenarios for WWE after WrestleMania 21… The latest “Torch Talk” installment with Terri Runnels features her observations of how Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon interact and the entire McMahon family dynamic… Detailed coverage of WWE No Way Out… The Big Story on Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact… WWE Newswire packed with new, exclusive insider news… TNA Newswire packed with new, exclusive insider news… ROH Newswire with exclusive quotes from booker Gabe Sapolsky on this weekend’s 3rd Anniversary Event… Plus more…

