AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (3/5): Hitting all the top matches for Revolution PPV, Mark Briscoe, Presentation of Okada, Women’s Tag

HITS

BUILDS FOR THE BIG PPV MATCHES

I am going to these in one “Hit” because I felt all of the top matches set for Revolution were well built on this show.

It began with Swerve and Ricochet’s contract signing, and while I’d be fine without the scissors stuff, Ricochet continues to crush it with his persona that I believe makes most fans really want to see him get beat up by Swerve. Getting the last laugh in the main event just heightened that feeling.

The 8-man tag was good, but I was so impressed by the presentation of Kyle Fletcher. He has come so far in the past year. He looks like a big star when he walks out both physically and the way he acts. Will Ospreay sells his beatdowns amazingly and that’s another match for Sunday that I can’t wait to see.

While I would have liked Kenny Omega to have been there in person, the video package setting up Omega and Takeshita was very well done. The use of the old New Japan footage to show the history between the two is a great reminder of how long they have known each other. Rehashing the week 18 months ago when Takeshita beat Omega twice in a week was well done to set up the stakes.

While the Moxley-Cope build has been okay for the last few weeks, I liked what they did on this show to give the fans the slight possibility that Cope may win the title. After getting choked out at Grand Slam Australia, Cope has taken out all of Moxley’s crew so who could possibly help Mox now?? (Jay White perhaps??)

MJF and Hangman has been the best story coming into Revolution and that continued on this show. MJF took advantage of Hangman’s temper to trick him into attacking an imposter and the latest pull-apart had some great intensity. I am not a fan of teasing fire, as I think it’s not needed, but MJF being carried off screaming “Let me prove my point!” was a cool image.

Finally, the build to the Toni Storm and Mariah May match was also a winner. It’s been done completely differently than the rest of them so it really stands out. Mariah is continuing her spiral downward as she is losing her mind just like Toni had prior. Toni is now completely under control which makes her even more dangerous.

How is that for a PPV card? Can’t wait!

QUICK HITS

– The women’s tag match was really good this week. All four wrestlers looked strong and the match was smooth. I loved Penelope Ford’s facial expression when Megan Bayne picked her up to throw her on the opponents outside the ring. I will again say we need to learn more about Bayne to make the fans care. If she isn’t the best talker, put her with someone who can talk for her.

– Mark Briscoe still stands out to me in every match he’s in as a fun guy to watch and get behind as a fan. I understand the roster is huge, but I’d make it a point to have him on as much as possible.

MISSES

THE PRESENTATION OF OKADA

Where have you gone, Rainmaker??

If AEW’s plan is to have a big time match between Okada and Omega at All-In this summer, then they need to fix Okada’s character IMMEDIATELY.

I’m fine with him as a heel, but the way he is presented has killed all momentum from when he arrived as one of the best in the world. He should not be a chickens$!t heel. He should not be made to look like a dope accidently kicking his partner or needing someone to save him constantly. This is Okada. He should be presented as a technically sound star who dominated New Japan for years.

As written above, I can’t wait to watch Revolution. This has been the best build card in a while and it’s been built with quality storylines and not “matches that will be cool”. Though I think the matches will be cool as well!

