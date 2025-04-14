News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/14 – Greg Parks Outloud! A look back at my post-Royal Rumble prediction of the WrestleMania card – What I got right, what I got wrong (25 min.)

April 14, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look back at Greg’s post-Rumble column where he predicted the WrestleMania card. He looks at what changed between then and now to set up the current Mania card as it stands today.

