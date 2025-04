VIP PODCAST 4/16 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Mariah May free agent news, why the FTR heel turn was needed, Jamie Hater vs. Billy Starks, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

0:38 Mariah May’s contract speculations

02:06 AEW vs. WWE: Mariah May’s future

10:45 AEW Collision recap

15:02 FTR’s heel turn and impact

32:34 Jamie Hater vs. Billy Starks match analysis

49:11 Athena vs. Cameron

59:14 Brody King vs. Takeshita: A brutal showdown

01:03:14 Upcoming matches and predictions

01:05:59 Final thoughts and show announcements

