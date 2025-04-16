VIP PODCAST 4/16 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-14-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Hogan’s largely forgotten version of the first All In, a State of TNA discussion (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Apr. 14, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed the event with Hulk Hogan vs. Big Show in Memphis with the motivation behind it and the potential ramifications, plus an in-depth look at the State of TNA including analysis of that week’s Wade Keller spotlight editorial in Torch Newsletter #953 on TNA’s booking approach.

You can read the coverage of that event, which drew a disappointing crowd estimated at the time to be around 4,000 (some tallies have it around 2,200, actually) on page four of this Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter back issue: https://www.pwtorch.com/ artman2/members/uploads/5/ 966TorchNewsletterPDF.pdf

