VIP PODCAST 4/24 – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams evaluate WrestleMania 41, then explore connections between WrestleMania IX and cult classic film “Falling Down” (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of brand new PWTorch VIP-exclusive series “Catching the Culture,” Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams explore:

Why WrestleMania 41 didn’t land as a grand spectacle

How wrestling is impacted by the broader culture, and how wrestling shapes popular culture

The disconnection between the pageantry of WrestleMania IX and the state of American society in 1993, accurately captured in the film “Falling Down.”

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO