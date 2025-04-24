News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/24 – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams evaluate WrestleMania 41, then explore connections between WrestleMania IX and cult classic film “Falling Down” (91 min.)

April 24, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of brand new PWTorch VIP-exclusive series “Catching the Culture,” Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams explore:

  • Why WrestleMania 41 didn’t land as a grand spectacle
  • How wrestling is impacted by the broader culture, and how wrestling shapes popular culture
  • The disconnection between the pageantry of WrestleMania IX and the state of American society in 1993, accurately captured in the film “Falling Down.”

