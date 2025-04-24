News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/24 – WKH – News Update: Rock says even his interviews are a work, Jax talks about mentoring Tiffany, WrestleMania 41 penciled in matches that didn’t happen, more (25 min.)

April 24, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses at length Rock saying even his interviews are a work and how it shows he wants it both ways. Also Nia Jax talks about mentoring Tiffany, Nikka & Brie pitch ideas to be included on WrestleMania, WrestleMania 41 penciled in matches that didn’t happen, Tama Tonga update, Mongo McMichael, NXT ratings, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025