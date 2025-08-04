WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (8/1): Zelina and Giulia at war, Aleister Black and Priest strike hard, Mr. Iguana arrives to cheers, the real John Cena returns, Jelly Roll, Talla Tonga

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The go-home show of Smackdown leading into SummerSlam was a strange mix of segments and matches that left viewers both confused and nostalgically exuberant. The atmosphere inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey crackled with excitement, but it remains to be seen if that excitement was justified, given the direction of many of the SummerSlam matches. As always, I’m Chris Adams, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve Missed!

HITS

ZELINA VEGA AND GIULIA WENT TO WAR: This is easily the match of the night, especially given the overall inconsistency of the evening. Even on a night full of stellar matches, this one stands out. More than any match before, including her time as US champion, I have never seen Zelina Vega look better. She moved with purpose and intention. She appeared to be strategic in her violence, which is a new aspect of her style and performance. If there was a way for her and Aleister Black to be more visibly connected, not necessarily as a duo but in presentation, I think that would benefit both of their characters. I find it strange that WWE gave a mouthpiece to Giulia in Kiana James, yet neither spoke tonight. Giulia is very talented, but there still seem to be miscommunication issues that may be due to a language barrier. That will improve over time, and it is certainly not a fault of Giulia or anyone else. Overall, an incredible match!

BLACK AND PRIEST STRIKE HARD: While I continue to be frustrated with HHH’s reliance on DQ finishes, I found this match to be very effective in portraying these men as strikers locked and moral combat. With precision, Aleister thrust his knee into Damien Priest’s face, reminding us all why he is indeed a priest of sacred violence, especially as he delivers his Black Mass. This match had an organic feel, with both wrestlers behaving logically and rationally, which enhances the storytelling. For example, when Aleister Black unsuccessfully landed his moonsault, he didn’t just stand there and wait for Damien Priest to come and hit him. He actively looked around the area, seeming confused as to why he couldn’t find his opponent. Small details like this go a long way in reinforcing the illusion that these two performers are not just following a script, but are in a real fight. If this feud is booked this way—a surreal fight between two warriors who are precise strikers—then we are in for something special on Friday nights that could elevate the show’s quality by leaps and bounds.

MR. IGUANA ARRIVES: His arrival was inevitable, and he is finally here. The arrival of Mr. Iguana signals a new chapter for Smackdown; there’s no turning back. This was a wonderful showcase for lucha libre and the AAA legacy, but a few in-ring mishaps kept this match from reaching the highest heights. Still, no one will remember that Mr. Iguana slipped on the ropes. What everyone will remember is that he is now here, and we are all better for it! Watch this match for more lucha libre action. Watch it for the entertaining joy that comes from an iguana hand puppet. Watch it for the wild joy!

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Night in America,” part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

MISSES

TALLA TONGA STILL NEEDS WORK: I’m not interested in maligning a wrestler, but it seems like Talla Tonga isn’t quite ready for the spotlight. There were several times when his strikes missed their target by inches, forcing Jimmy Uso to react and therefore make both performers look bad. His height and stature work to his advantage, and he’s able to move with surprising speed. How he conducts himself in the ring, engages the crowd, and lands his strikes all need improvement if he wants to stay near the top of the card. Kudos to Jimmy Uso for carrying the match.

THE REAL JOHN CENA RETURNS: Is he back? Is he truly returning to the John Cena who captured the hearts of both the young and the old? It certainly seems so, with little irony or sarcasm in his promo. And that’s where the problem lies: if this was meant to be a genuine face turn, criticizing the booking even, then it fundamentally fails the test of logical and reality-based storytelling. Cena’s motivations for embracing the Rock’s plan and returning as the hero are weak, bordering on trivial and pedantic. If he is psychologically manipulating Cody Rhodes into lowering his guard, then I suppose this segment will be somewhat justified. As of now, all of this feels undercooked, and I fear how the match will conclude on Sunday night.

JELLY ROLL AND THE GLEEFUL EMBRACE OF VIOLENCE: I continue to criticize WWE’s reliance on celebrity culture as part of their product, and that over-reliance was on display in both Jelly Roll and Logan Paul. However, what I found most revolting was Jelly Roll’s unnecessary choke slam of a trembling security guard. The crowd cheered as the supposed hero, Jelly Roll, psychologically tormented an hourly worker before slamming him into the mat to thunderous applause. What lessons can be learned about how WWE wants the crowd to celebrate violence? I fear that segments like this are signaling an evolution in the relationship between the audience and the performers, such that the hero and villain dichotomy is being eroded. This does not bode well for the art form, which only works when that division is maintained. Jelly Roll needs to go. So too the self-immolation when it comes to breaking their own product.