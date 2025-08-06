FREE PODCAST 8/6 – WKPWP Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago: (8-4-2020) Keller & Parks talk Raw Underground and ideas where it’s headed, Rock-XFL, Baszler, Darby, Bryan’s future options (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-4-2020) PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist and podcaster Greg Parks. They talked Raw Underground and ideas where it’s headed and the best and worst case scenarios of how it might play out. Also, The Rock’s purchase of the XFL, Shayna Baszler’s push, Daniel Bryan’s future and whether he’s better off in NXT, WWE, AEW, or otherwise in coming years, Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin and the MJF promo last week to set up his All Out match with Moxley, the new Raw faction teases yesterday, and more.

