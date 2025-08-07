FREE PODCAST 8/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Griffin: Is this the Best Version of the Young Bucks Yet, Mox vs. Speedball, Forbidden Door hype, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Griffin to discuss the August 5 edition of AEW Dynamite including a discussion on whether this is the best version of the Young Bucks Yet, Mox vs. Speedball, more MJF-Hurt Syndicate interaction, MJF vs. Mark Briscoe, a big upset win for Brandido over the Bucks, Darby haunts Moxley, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO