FREE PODCAST 8/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Griffin: Is this the Best Version of the Young Bucks Yet, Mox vs. Speedball, Forbidden Door hype, more (103 min.)

August 7, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Griffin to discuss the August 5 edition of AEW Dynamite including a discussion on whether this is the best version of the Young Bucks Yet, Mox vs. Speedball, more MJF-Hurt Syndicate interaction, MJF vs. Mark Briscoe, a big upset win for Brandido over the Bucks, Darby haunts Moxley, and more.

