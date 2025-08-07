VIP PODCAST 8/6 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Brodido upset Bucks, Forbiden Door developments, Mox vs. Speedball, MJF vs. Briscoe, more (20 min.)

News Ticker

August 7, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 6 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Jon Moxley vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey in the opener, The Young Bucks vs. Brodido, Mark Briscoe vs. MJF, follow-up on MJF-Hurt Syndicate, Adam Copeland reacts to Christian Cage’s odd promo last week, Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis celebrate with a lot of sexual innuendo, and more.

