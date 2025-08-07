FREE PODCAST 8/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review GCW-WWEID Showcase featuring Jones vs. Cartwheel, Rae vs. Steel vs. Zakher, more (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review GCW’s WWEID Showcase, featuring at long last the finals of the WWEID tournament between Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel in an outstanding matchup, the women’s WWEID champ crowned in a three-way with Kylie Rae vs. Zara Zakher vs. Zayda Steel, a lot of Vanity Project, some real bummer finishes, and more. We also talk about Colby Corino’s injury, Joey Ryan booking getting shut down, adventures in watching Summerslam, and more. For VIP listeners, it’s a whirlwind trip around Summerslam adjacent shows, featuring Ray Jaz against Matt Mako in a Bloodsport match and, from Emo Fight, Zachary Wentz vs. Bryan Keith.

