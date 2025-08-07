AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (8/6): Young Bucks entrance, Speedball steps up, MJF-MVP breakout, Fletcher and Callis painting, Toni Storm living the dream

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After three weeks in Chicago, Dynamite was in Cleveland this week featuring a “Grudge Match” main event with MJF facing Mark Briscoe among other matches and promos as the build to Forbidden Door continues. AEW’s shows have been entertaining in the weeks following All-In and I’m looking forward to another good episode, so let’s see how they did.

HITS

MOXLEY VS. SPEEDBALL

This was a strong match to start the show. The two wrestlers and the commentators did a great job telling a story. Everyone was on point from wrestling strategy, to the discussion on the mindset of both guys. I loved the explanation given by the commentators on how the match came about. It made perfect sense and the show is so much better when the broadcast treats the viewing audience with respect and makes it easy to follow.

I usually watch the show tape-delayed and, more often than not, I fast forward through the commercials, but this match really kept my attention to the point where I sat through the toothpaste and Martha Stewart ads to continue to watch!

Speedball really stood out as a legitimate threat and had the fans on their feet for the second half. While Mox’s victory wasn’t a surprise, it seemed like he narrowly escaped and this was one of those matches that felt like Speedball, despite the loss, was able to rehabilitate himself from the frustrating program he and Kevin Knight had with the Hurt Syndicate.

The follow-up with Wheeler Yuta in a body bag was well done despite the end being cut off.

YOUNG BUCKS VS. BRODIDO

I have to admit, I get a kick out of the Bucks having their entrance screwed up. From having to climb under their sign, to the sad pyro, to Justin Roberts reciting their introduction like he’s dictating a voice text message into his phone. And for the record, I wrote that line about the voice text BEFORE Taz said it so I did not steal it from him! I’m also wearing Orange tonight. (IFYKYK). Anyway, this is very enjoyable to me.

As for the match, it was fantastic as you would expect. The Bucks are always exceptional, but the chemistry built between Brody and Bandido is really impressive. I would love to see them eventually get a shot and perhaps win the tag titles. It’s like the wrestling version of Sonic and Knuckles.

Parts of this match were not as crisp as I know the wrestlers wanted it to be, but as I’ve said before in this column, I like when it’s not as smooth at times because it’s more realistic. As long as nobody gets injured, seeing Brody nearly drop Nick Jackson before hoisting him up again and completing the move works for me. This match had me on the edge of my seat and I expected the Bucks to pull it out the entire time. To have Brodido win got an audible cheer from me. That match reminded me of the classics between the Bucks and the Lucha Brothers back in the day! Well done AEW. This was a crowd pleaser from the start with a surprising clean finish.

MJF VS. MARK BRISCOE

First, I’m always calling out when AEW does not properly promote a main event on Dynamite. I will give them credit for reminding us time and time again throughout the show that this match was coming not only with graphics and commentary reminders, but with solid backstage interviews. Well done.

The match delivered on that promotion. It was a well-wrestled grudge match where the fans desperately wanted Briscoe to punish MJF, but too often he was just out of reach. I still hope that Briscoe wins the war, but this battle went to MJF thanks to the ref not seeing Briscoe’s foot on the rope. That was an effective way to protect Briscoe, but give Max bragging rights.

It also allowed Max to beat down Briscoe to the point where “Hangman” Adam Page had to come out to save him. This is clearly a way for MJF to try and goad Hangman into accepting a match for the World Title without him having to use the contract. Hopefully, this fails as Hangman is a smart champion and should not be “tricked” into giving the heel what he wants.

QUICK HITS

– Whether you like Toni Storm’s wordplay or not, you have to admit she seems like she is living her best life and having a blast doing the backstage interviews with Renee. Alex Windsor did a great job playing her part as well.

– Speaking of Storm, the look on her face during the women’s four-way match said it all after poor Skye Blue took a couple of VERY stiff shots. That match was sloppy at times, but I loved seeing Storm, Mercedes, Athena, and Windsor emerging as the top four in the women’s division.

– Kyle Fletcher is getting better and better on the mic. He’s not a finished product, but I enjoyed the ridiculous promo with him and Don Callis. That painting will haunt my dreams!

– While it was an abrupt storyline change, I’m glad they gave a solid explanation of MJF being ousted from the Hurt Syndicate. They also added some foreshadowing of a future Bobby Lashley/MJF program that would be fun whether Max has a title or not.

MISSES

RENEE SURE IS FAST!

It’s simple communication amongst producers. Why was Renee in the back interviewing the Young Bucks then somehow appeared in the middle of the ring introducing Kyle Fletcher? First, just don’t do it. But if the mistake is made, just have the announcers clarify that the Bucks interview was recorded a “short time ago”. Details!

This was a solid, logical show that featured three exceptional matches and further built to Forbidden Door.

Don’t forget to check out the weekly free podcast I’m part of, “The All Elite Conversation Club” that typically drops on Fridays the PWTorch Dailycast lineup. Joel Dehnel and I have a great time breaking down all things AEW. Search “pwtorch” on your podcast app to subscribe. Send questions and comments to allelitecc@gmail.com.