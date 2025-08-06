WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS: Cena Hustles, Perez Performs, Reed Crushes It, Fatu Flouders, Levesque Loses It

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Summer goes by fast. This year’s Summerslam went by even faster, following a quick two-week build. This “big four” event never fails to make news, than this year was no exception.

Summerslam delivered amazing successes and dismal failures, with massive implications for storylines and careers going forward.

We’ll start with the positive…

Rising Star of the Week: John Cena

Cena’s ill-advised heel run has made for a grueling four months.

Cena never found his footing as a villain. After a shocking turn, Cena’s co-conspirators Travis Scott and The Rock quickly abandoned him without explanation. His explanation for turning against the fans and his plans to retire with the title never really made sense, and fans just didn’t buy his forced, unnatural promos.

Cena’s only effective heel promo was the “Yin Yang” pipe bomb. While undeniably entertaining, he inflicted lasting damage to C.M. Punk’s character and failed to get fans invested in booing Cena.

Fans in attendance persisted in cheering Cena in his final appearance in their respective venue, only adding to the discord.

The actual matches were even worse. Impaired by Cena’s deteriorated ring skills, his apparent lack of motivation, and his avoidance of taking “bumps,” none of his previous 2025 championship matches were adequate, let alone good.

Cena’s WrestleMania match with Cody Rhodes was the event’s worst main event in decades.

Finally, Cena cut bait. Although rushed and poorly explained, his return to face alignment was desperately needed and finally gave fans what they wanted.

In sharp contrast to their dismal WrestleMania match, Cena’s return bout with Cody at SummerSlam was a stunning success. Cena appeared inspired and motivated. The wrestling was above what we could have reasonably expected from Cena at this stage. The repeated finisher kickouts might not be everyone’s taste, but the duo certainly pulled out all the stops for a match worthy of the SummerSlam main event.

This was Cena’s best match in years, perhaps since he faced A.J. Styles at the 2017 Royal Rumble. For the first time in months, his career looks like it could end on a high note.

Whether we’ve loved Cena, hated him, or both, all wrestling fans have a connection with Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect. Now, we have a chance to properly celebrate this icon’s retirement before we can’t see him anymore.

Runner-up: Roxanne Perez

At only 23 years old, Perez does it all in professional wrestling – and does it well. By age 23, Roman Reigns had yet to wrestle his first match, and most Americans are still living in their parents’ home. Perez already has four title reigns under her belt: two NXT Women’s Championships, the NXT Women’s Tag Team title, and most recently the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Perez performs remarkably in all domains. Her acting in backstage segments, delivery of promos, and ring work are all seamless; she emotes well and holds herself like a star. Perez operates more like a seasoned veteran than a main-roster rookie.

It’s no wonder WWE creative keeps throwing opportunities her way. From a record time in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match to an enviable spot in the Judgment Day and regular time on Raw, Perez makes the most of every break and never seems to disappoint.

Her time holding the tag team titles is apparently at an end, but her prospects certainly are not. I look forward to a Perez seducing a clueless Dominik Mysterio, sparking a memorable rivalry with a vengeful returning Liv Morgan.

All at 23. A prodigy, indeed!

Second Runner up: Bronson Reed

In 2021, Reed’s wrestling career was going nowhere. After 11 years on the Australian independent circle, Reed had an unremarkable two-year stint in NXT. Shortly after winning the NXT North American Championship, Reed lost it and was promptly released from the company.

Returning to WWE at the end of 2022, Reed was occasionally featured, but his stop-start push failed to gain any real momentum. His injury at Survivor Series WarGames match in November sidelined him for six months. In hindsight, it may have been a blessing in disguise.

Returning to WWE at Saturday Night’s Main Event in May, Reed immediately joined Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in what would become The Vision – a real break for Reed.

Reed has taken this opportunity and run with it. Like Perez, as a featured regular performer on Raw, Reed has done everything right. He’s perfect as The Vision’s muscle, coming off as equal to Breakker’s, rather than the fall guy role for he seemed destined for.

In the process, Reed has successfully gotten over his finishing move the Tsunami. Stealing Roman Reigns’s shoes was a signature moment fans will remember.

Only a few years ago, it would have taken a true oracle to foresee big things for “Big” Bronson Reed.

Now, Reed’s ascension is not a prediction, it’s a spoiler.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Podcast weekly Tuesday Flagship episode with guest cohost Jason Powell: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Fading Star of the Week: Jacob Fatu

Only a few months ago, Jacob Fatu was the hottest up and comer in WWE. His Raw intensity, athleticism, and authenticity as a tough guy combine with hard-hitting offense and captivating presence to mark him as a future main eventer.

Following a clean win over L.A. Knight at WrestleMania to capture the United States Title, Fatu was riding high.

Now, his push is stalling.

Getting a catchphrase over is important, but Fatu has been leaning far too heavily on his, awkwardly jamming “all gas, no breaks” into seemingly every utterance. This strategy works no better for Fatu than it does for Tiffany Stratton, making him appear rehearsed and inauthentic.

Worse yet is his booking. Endless battles with his former New Bloodline brethren have failed to excite. His primary opponent has been Solo Sikoa, who is presented as a level below Fatu. Sikoa has repeatedly defeated Fatu via interference despite being inferior in strength, speed, wrestling ability, and star power. A moonsault from the top of the cage onto his enemies was not enough for Fatu to keep his heat following his SummerSlam loss.

A greater variety of opponents, some squash matches, and protecting him in finishes would have put the pedal to the metal in elevating Fatu to main event status. Instead, he comes off as a mid-carder.

Just when Fatu needed all gas, somebody hit the brakes.

First Runner-Up: Paul Levesque

Following Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE three years ago, Levesque’s booking was a true breath of fresh air. Gone were many of the tropes that fans grew to hate in WWE booking. Never was this more evident than at SummerSlam 2022, embodied in the return of Bayley, Io Sky, and Dakota Kai as Damage CTRL Fan optimism reached new levels, as we rejoiced the start of a new era in WWE.

A few years later, the cracks in Levesque’s storytelling are becoming more evident. The number of matches ending in a “screwjob finish” continues to be unacceptably high. These finishes not only lead to disappointment in the moment, but when repeated over time, teach fans not to invest in any given match. A satisfying conclusion seems less and less likely, lowering the stakes, drama, and enjoyment.

On night two of SummerSlam 2025, Levesque’s failures in booking became glaring. Having four out of six matches with no disqualifications made it seem like an extreme rules PLE and signaled to savvy fans that bad finishes lay ahead.

True to form, the first five matches all ended with some form of unsatisfying finish, including a stolen pin in one, blatant cheating in another, and unconcealed interference in the remaining three. Only the main event delivered a clean finish and realized the true promise of a wrestling match: to determine the best wrestler.

Screwy endings to wrestling matches should be the exception, not the rule.

Levesque must do better if he is to maintain interest in the product. In the end, that’s what’s truly best for business.