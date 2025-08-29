WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (8/29): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, August 29, 2025

Where: Lyon, France at LDLC Arena

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,868 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 16,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn – United States Championship match

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz) – WWE Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s match

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Michin vs. Kiana James

John Cena to address Logan Paul’s blindside attack

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/22): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on John Cena appearance, Motor City Machine Guns vs. Melo Don’t Miz, Flair vs. Niven, R-Truth vs. Aleister Black

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Cody and Brandi Rhodes welcome their second child