VIP PODCAST 8/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-8 and 8-15-2007): Wade Keller on the radio comparing John Cena to Triple H, TNA’s Pacman Jones tie-in, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 8 and 15 appearances Wade Keller made on the Dark Star Radio Show on WCCO 830 AM talking current events in pro wrestling. The host was Dark Starr and his show featured callers across the country every Wednesday night at 11 p.m. CT (12 midnight ET) on the Minnesota radio station that was called by radio historian Alex Cosper “the most successful radio station in the Twin Cities throughout the market’s history.”

Topics included comparing John Cena to Triple H, TNA’s Pacman Jones tie-in, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com