VIP PODCAST 9/27 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Celebrating the career of Tito Santana with Joe Gagne (127 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the great Joe Gagne for the biggest and best edition of the “Don’t You Forget About Me” series yet. To older fans, it might seem implausible that the wrestling world would ever “forget” a career like Tito Santana’s, but as time moves on there is a danger that we may lose sight of just what a fantastic wrestler he was and how deep his portfolio of work is. Alan and Joe do their part to put the spotlight back on Tito with a comprehensive look at everything he did from his debut in the late ’70s to the tail end of his national run as El Matador in the WWF. There’s no shortage of great matches to discuss when it comes to the man from Mission, Texas. From his feuds with Greg Valentine and Randy Savage to his work as a tag team with Rick Martel, it’s all covered here, plus plenty more. Check it out!

