VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #880 (September 24, 2005): Jeff Hardy Torch Talk with revealing details on Edge-Lita-Matt controversy, politics of giving Jarrett the TNA Title back, WWE PPV report

SUMMARY of #880 cover-dated September 24, 2005: The cover story looks at TNA’s decision to give the NWA World Title belt back to Jeff Jarrett just before the Spike TV debut… Promoter Gabe Sapolsky tells the Torch about the ROH World Title change and the departure of Mick Foley in the ROH Newswire… Pat McNeill, Bruce Mitchell, and Wade Keller each tackle the issue of WWE’s aggressive protection of their trademarks as it relates to Hardcore Homecoming with in-depth analysis, sarcasm, and historical perspective mixed in… Part one of the Jeff Hardy “Torch Talk” feature Jeff’s most in-depth discussion yet about the Lita-Edge controversy including his regrets over how he handled the situation himself, who he wants to apologize to, why he sees more than one side to the story, and details of his relationship with his brother these days, plus his hopes and dreams for TNA now that the Spike TV debut is near, and more. It’s a great follow-up on the Ultimate Insiders DVD interview with Jeff… In-depth coverage of WWE Unforgiven including columnist Roundtable Reviews… Also WWE Newswire with inside news, TNA Newswire, Top Five Stories of the Week, The Raw Big Story, The Smackdown Big Story, The OVW TV Big Story, Backtrack on Lex Luger’s surprise jump to WCW, Arena Spotlight, and more…

