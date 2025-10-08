VIP PODCAST 10/8 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Tag Teams who break up and feud, is AEW destined to shrink more, ideal Don Callis Family, Vince policies vindicated (42 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Are there many examples of long-term tag teams breaking up and having a feud that fans were really interested in?

Are there tag teams today who fans would be interested in seeing feud against each other?

An update on the Raja Jackson legal situation

Given the injuries on the babyface side of the roster in AEW, is it surprising AEW didn’t get more out of the returns of Orange Cassidy and Eddie Kingston?

What can be done to reinvigorate MJF’s pro wrestling career?

Were there things Vince McMahon took heat for that he has now essentially been vindicated for in terms of his tendencies and policies as a promoter and booker?

Is AEW destined to find the bottom rather than grow again as it remains unfocused and undisciplined, chronically catering to a niche audience?

What would an ideal make-up of the Don Callis Family in AEW look like?

Did Darby Allin’s interference in the AEW Dynamite main event successfully play into the idea that Darby is looking for revenge for the Death Riders did to him?

