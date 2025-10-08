VIP PODCAST 10/8 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): TNA Bound for Glory and WWE Crown Jewel previews, Santos Escobar, reviews of Dynamite, Raw, SD, NXT (82 min.)

News Ticker

October 8, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

  • Reviews of last night’s NXT Showdown and AEW Title Tuesday
  • A review of AEW Collision
  • Thoughts on Santos Escobar re-signing with WWE
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw
  • A preview of WWE Crown Jewel
  • A preview of TNA Bound for Glory
  • A review of last weekend’s UFC and a preview of this weekend’s event

