VIP PODCAST 10/8 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): TNA Bound for Glory and WWE Crown Jewel previews, Santos Escobar, reviews of Dynamite, Raw, SD, NXT (82 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

Reviews of last night’s NXT Showdown and AEW Title Tuesday

A review of AEW Collision

Thoughts on Santos Escobar re-signing with WWE

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw

A preview of WWE Crown Jewel

A preview of TNA Bound for Glory

A review of last weekend’s UFC and a preview of this weekend’s event

