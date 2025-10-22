NXT HITS & MISSES (10/21): Broken Hardyz, Ricky Saints-Trick Williams contract signing, a bothersome haircut, Speed Tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Opening Segment with The Culling & Fatal Influence: Hit

Unless I’m mistaken, this was one of the longest talking segments that Tatum Paxley has been given, and she shone as someone who is the penultimate underdog. As much as I wouldn’t mind seeing Paxley given her flowers and winning the championship, I have bet against Jacy Jayne far too many times and I still pick her as the winner for this Saturday’s Halloween Havoc. There were many seeds of dissension shown between both groups, that I think one of these groups is going to implode following the match on Saturday. Paxley is coming across as the babyface in all of this build up, which I don’t see The Culling as a group following along. Either way, it’s nice to see Tatum get the spotlight, no matter no brief. She really has worked her backside off over the last few years to get to the point she’s at in the ring.

Leon Slater vs. Channing Lorenzo: Hit

Can I say that I hate Stack’s haircut? I know it’s a stupid thing, but for some reason it detracts from me taking him as a serious contender to any championship. I don’t know when I became a hair snob… The match itself was great. Lorenzo is great in the ring and Slater is phenomenal to watch. Seriously, he and Je’von Evans seem to be cut from the same cloth. The introduction of Mr. Iguana and La Parka as opponents for Evans and Slater at Halloween Havoc made me very happy. That match should be a fantastic showcase of all four’s talents. That could be the matchup I am now more excited by. Great reaction to both La Parka and Mr. Iguana by the NXT crowd, as well.

Zachery Wentz vs. Jasper Troy: Minor Miss

I’m not a huge fan of the Speed matches, so I couldn’t really care much less about the Speed Title. I’d rather see The Heritage Cup come back (as a more serious championship) than the titles that simply remind me of the ultra-quick matches of the ’90s/early2000s in WWE that were simply just…there. I like Troy, but he’s taken too many losses to be considered a “threat” and I would’ve oved to see a smaller, faster-paced guy in the ring against Wentz. Jasper just seems like a weird guy to be in a competition surrounding Speed, when he should be featured as Power.

The Lake of Reincarnation: Hit

Just like when Finn Balor dusts off The Demon persona, I like The Broken Hardz as a novelty. I like The Broken Rules stipulation, EXCEPT that it allows for far more shenanigans from DarkState, that could result in them regaining the titles. This could be a really fun match at Halloween Havoc. I wouldn’t mind a few Jeremy Borash touches to the match up. I know what an integral part he was of the whole Broken Universe.

Sol Ruca/Blake Monroe Segment: Minor Hit

I’m leaning towards a Hit on this, as I’m hoping it leads to dissolving of the Ruca/Zaria partnership. I’ve said multiple times that Zaria needs to be a bad ass heel, not a flunkey for Sol. Zaria winning/retaining the title for Sol could set up a fun feud of proper ownership of the title and therefore putting the final nail in coffin of this tag team.

Axion vs. Sean Legacy: Minor Miss

Again, not a fan of the Speed matches, BUT when I do think of Speed matches, it is along these lines. These two could’ve gone 15 minutes more and it would’ve been more entertaining than the brief snippet we got. Match quality (what we got) was awesome, but really: how much does a talent or talents get a chance to shine in 3 minutes?

OTM vs. Hank & Tank: Minor Hit

Wow, Hank & Tank have kind of dropped to mediocrity. From tag champs, to pretty much enhancement talent. OTM going over was the right decision of course, as they need to be re-built as a powerhouse team. I know that they’ve gone through numerous injuries, which has been a hinderance to the trajectory. What I think they need now is a manager, a mouthpiece, to complete their package.

Fatal Influence vs. The Culling: Hit

Lainey Reid has shown she’s a great replacement for the departed Jasmyn Nix. It freshens up a Fatal Influence that had become (aside from Jacy’s reign) a bit stagnant. The champion pinning the challenger in a tag match prior to their singles match is usually Wrestling 101 foreshadowing that the challenger gets their revenge in the one on one, but with Paxley hitting her finisher after the match of Jayne makes me think that Jayne is still going over on Saturday.

Ricky Saints and Trick Williams Contract Signing: Minor Hit

This takes a few points off due to the typical “peaceful yet breaking down to fisticuffs” contract signing. Verbally, they were both on point and on fire. I liked both men’s intensity in their delivery. Look: if you are moving Trick up to the main roster, they should’ve made this a “Loser Leaves NXT Match”. Trick has done all he can on WWE’s third brand and frankly Saints could move up, as well. Do I have any interest in another Trick run as champ? No. But, if it was a temporary transitional reign, I could accept that.