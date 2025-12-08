WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, December 8, 2025

Where: Kansas City, Mo. at T-Mobile Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 5,534 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,978. The arena has a capacity of 19,252 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) – World Tag Team Title match

Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Gunther to speak

Stephanie Vaquer to appear

