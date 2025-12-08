News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 12/8 – Greg Parks Outloud! Thoughts on TNA Impact’s move to AMC in January, what that means for the company, changes that might need to be made, more (24 min.)

December 8, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show takes on the news of TNA Impact moving to AMC in January, looking at a number of angles coming out of this including potential changes to the creative team and roster, WWE influence, the ability for TNA to pursue a wider range of free agents, and more.

